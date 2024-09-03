scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'Can't wait': Elon Musk responds to Donald Trump’s proposal; says 'lot of waste regulation in govt'

Feedback

'Can't wait': Elon Musk responds to Donald Trump’s proposal; says 'lot of waste regulation in govt'

Former US President Donald Trump is considering enlisting Elon Musk to audit federal agencies instead of offering him a cabinet position. This move aims to streamline operations and cut unnecessary regulations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Trump eyes Elon Musk for cabinet role if re-elected, hints at AI focus Trump eyes Elon Musk for cabinet role if re-elected, hints at AI focus

Earlier last month, reports surfaced that former US President Donald Trump was considering offering a cabinet position to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. However, recent information from The Washington Post suggests that Trump is now contemplating a different role for Musk. Instead of a cabinet post, Trump is thinking about enlisting Musk and other prominent business leaders to audit federal agencies, aiming to streamline operations and cut unnecessary regulations.

Elon Musk has shown interest in this potential role. He reposted a message on X (formerly Twitter) about the Trump-Musk news, commenting, “I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go.” This statement reflects Musk’s well-known stance on reducing inefficiency and waste, which he has often applied in his business ventures.

When asked about the possibility of Musk joining his administration, Trump expressed strong enthusiasm, praising Musk as a “very smart guy” and a “brilliant” individual. Trump’s interest in Musk’s involvement likely stems from Musk’s reputation for streamlining operations and cutting costs, as demonstrated by his significant layoffs at X, where he reduced the workforce by 90%. This efficiency-focused mindset aligns with Trump’s proposed government efficiency commission, a concept Musk suggested during a two-hour live interview on Musk’s social media platform.

Despite their apparent synergy, potential conflicts could arise, particularly regarding Trump’s stance on electric vehicle (EV) policies. Tesla, Musk’s flagship company, could be impacted by any changes in federal EV regulations.

On the other hand, Tesla has benefited from federal support, such as $36 million in funding to expand EV charging infrastructure across the US. Additionally, Musk’s other venture, SpaceX, has secured a significant contract with NASA, worth up to $4.4 billion, to develop a human landing system for the Artemis lunar programme. To date, SpaceX has received $2.2 billion under this agreement.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 03, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement