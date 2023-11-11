CBDT deactivates 11.5 crore PAN cards: A step-by-step guide to checking PAN-Aadhaar linking status

A response to a Right to Information (RTI) query from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed that 11.5 crore PAN cards faced deactivation for failing to be linked to Aadhaar cards within the stipulated deadline, as reported by The Hindu.

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar lapsed on June 30 earlier this year.

Individuals who obtained PAN cards after July 1, 2017, witnessed an automatic linkage with their Aadhaar. However, as per sub-section (2) of Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, those who received PAN cards before this date were obligated to manually link the two documents.

In recent years, the Indian government has implemented various measures to streamline administrative processes and enhance the efficiency of public services. One such initiative is the linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar, the unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This linkage is crucial for financial transactions and tax-related activities. If you've already linked your PAN with Aadhaar and want to check the status, follow this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Visit the Official Income Tax e-Filing Website

To begin, visit the official Income Tax e-Filing website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. Ensure that you are using a secure and reliable internet connection to access the site.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Link Aadhaar' Section

Once on the website, look for the 'Link Aadhaar' section. This can typically be found under the 'Profile Settings' or 'Quick Links' menu.

Step 3: Enter PAN and Aadhaar Details

Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option, and a new page will open prompting you to enter your PAN and Aadhaar details. Fill in the required information accurately.

Step 4: Verify Captcha Code

After entering your details, you will be prompted to verify a captcha code. This is a security measure to ensure that the request is being made by a human and not an automated system. Enter the characters displayed in the captcha accurately.

Step 5: Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

Once you've completed the previous steps, click on the 'View Link Aadhaar Status' or a similar button. This will initiate the process of checking the status of the PAN-Aadhaar linking.

Step 6: Check the Status

After clicking on the relevant button, the website will display the status of your PAN-Aadhaar linking. The status could be 'Linked,' 'Not Linked,' or 'Under Process.' Make sure to carefully review the information provided.

Step 7: Confirmation Message

If your PAN and Aadhaar are successfully linked, you will receive a confirmation message on the screen. This ensures that your linking process is complete, and you are in compliance with the regulatory requirements.

