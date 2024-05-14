Celebrating Millets: Google Arts & Culture launches digital exhibition with India's Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Google Arts & Culture and India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have joined forces to unveil a digital exhibition titled "Millets: Seeds of Change." This innovative showcase celebrates the profound historical significance and burgeoning global relevance of millets, with India reigning as the world's foremost producer of these nutritious grains.

The digital exhibit casts a spotlight on the journey of millets, tracing their evolution from ancient staples to contemporary superfoods. It underscores their nutritional prowess, pivotal role in bolstering global climate resilience, and potential to tackle pressing global food security challenges.

The launch event, held at Krishi Bhavan, saw Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, express the significance of India's leadership in championing millets. He remarked, "When India spearheaded the UNGA resolution to declare 2023 the International Year of Millets, we did so with the objective of sharing our agricultural practices and experiences with the world." He further highlighted the potential of millets, symbolised by 'Shree Anna', to uplift India's small farmers and contribute to prosperity.

Amit Sood, Director of Google Arts & Culture, emphasised the collaboration's mission to harness technology for cultural preservation and global engagement. He stated, "We are proud to have worked with India’s Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to celebrate one such prime example from the ancient world that is capable of transformative impact - for the world of today and of tomorrow."

The exhibition serves as a comprehensive guide to the multifaceted benefits of millets, showcasing their diverse varieties, cultivation techniques, and culinary versatility. Notable chefs like award-winner Chef Thomas Zacharias have contributed simple yet tantalising millet recipes, further propelling the millet revival movement.

Interactive elements such as quizzes and crosswords enrich visitors' experiences, offering an engaging and informative exploration of millets' significance.

Explore the exhibition on the Google Arts & Culture website or app, available on iOS and Android platforms.