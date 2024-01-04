scorecardresearch
‘Cellphone tower in space’: Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches satellites for mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth

SpaceX launched its first batch of Starlink satellites that will be able to connect directly to cell phones ahead of planned testing later this year.

SUMMARY
  • SpaceX obtained approval from US regulators last month to test the satellites in partnership with T-Mobile
  • SpaceX has a number of other partnerships with native telecom companies in countries including Australia, Canada and Japan
  • The website estimates that texting will become available this year, with voice and data services starting in 2025

SpaceX, under the leadership of Elon Musk, has initiated a revolutionary step in global communication by launching the maiden fleet of satellites intended to facilitate universal mobile phone connectivity.

In this recent launch, 21 cutting-edge Starlink satellites took flight, with six specifically engineered to support the innovative 'Direct to Cell' service, an announcement made by the company in 2022.

The endeavour, as shared by the company on X, aims to bolster worldwide connectivity and eradicate cellular dead spots. These six satellites, equipped with 'Direct to Cell' capabilities, mark a crucial milestone in SpaceX's mission.

The initial phase involves rigorous testing, leveraging ordinary 4G LTE-compatible phones on T-Mobile's network within the United States. Following successful trials, the text messaging service is slated to go live across multiple countries later this year.

Foreseeing a future expansion of services, SpaceX plans to integrate voice, data, and connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) devices by 2025. This evolution aligns with the gradual activation of more D2C (direct-to-cell) satellites.

Elon Musk, vocal about this breakthrough, highlighted its monumental impact, stating, "This will allow for mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth." However, he provided a caveat, explaining that while the technology supports up to 7 MM (megameters) per beam and offers extensive coverage, it does not pose a significant challenge to existing land-based cellular networks.

The Starlink satellites, equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities, promise seamless access to texting, calling, and internet browsing from any location—be it on land, lakes, or coastal waters, according to the company’s website.

Published on: Jan 04, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
