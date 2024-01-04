India’s ISRO to use Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket to launch GSAT-20 satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of its communication satellite GSAT-20, weighing 4,700kg, an initiative marking India's entry into a new era of satellite technology. While ISRO continues to work on a rocket capable of lifting payloads above four tons, the launch of GSAT-20 will be facilitated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, utilising their Falcon-9 rocket. Scheduled for sometime in the second quarter of 2024, this collaboration signifies a significant partnership in the realm of space exploration.

ISRO's current flagship rocket, the LVM3, holds a maximum carrying capacity of four tons, falling short by 700kg for the GSAT-20. This satellite, a testament to Indian technological advancements, aims to provide cost-effective Ka-Ka band high throughput satellite (HTS) services. These services primarily target broadband connectivity, as well as IFMC and cellular backhaul service needs, catering particularly to remote and unconnected regions.

The bulk of the HTS capacity onboard GSAT-20 has already been secured by Indian service providers, as confirmed by NSIL, although specific customer names remain undisclosed. This satellite boasts 32 beams offering Pan-India coverage, extending its reach even to remote territories such as Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

Highlighting its capabilities, NSIL reports that GSAT-20 will provide an HTS capacity of nearly 48gbps, a design intended to meet the demanding service requirements of far-flung regions. Previously reliant on Arianespace's Ariane rockets for satellite launches exceeding four tons, India now pivots to SpaceX, a strategic shift underscored by the cost efficiency offered.

While a few private satellite entities in India have opted for SpaceX’s rockets, citing lower costs compared to ISRO, the Indian space agency remains focused on advancing its capabilities. ISRO is diligently working on its semi-cryogenic engine, crucial for rockets carrying over four-ton payloads. Anticipating a pivotal moment, ISRO is set to test its semi-cryogenic engine this year, employing a propellant combination of Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Kerosene, aiming to power the booster stages of future rockets.

However, ISRO faced a setback in July 2023 during the first hot test of an intermediate configuration of the semi-cryogenic engine. Conducted at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Tamil Nadu, the test encountered an unforeseen spike in turbine pressure followed by a loss of turbine speed, leading to the test's termination.

