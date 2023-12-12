Chandrayaan-3, ChatGPT rule Google Search in India this year; see full list

Google shared the most searched topics searched on Google Search in India this year as 2023 draws to a close. Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT claimed the spotlight as the top searches.

According to Google's blog post, the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 dominated news headlines, captivating audiences locally and globally and prompting extensive searches.

Queries starting with 'What Is' revolving around the G20 presidency showcased a notable curiosity about the event.

Local concerns were evident as people looked up information on the Karnataka election results and the Uniform Civil Code. Meanwhile, global events like Israel News and the Turkey earthquake sparked interest among searchers.

People in India also delved into searches about Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in 'Friends', news from Manipur, and the Odisha train accident.

The most popular 'How To' query centred on preventing sun damage to skin and hair using home remedies. Additionally, searches for gyms, beauty parlours, and dermatologists nearby were prevalent.

Google noted a significant surge in queries about the Cricket World Cup and matches between India and Australia this year.

Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top trending cricketers locally and globally.

In sports, the inaugural Women’s Premier League and the Women’s Cricket World Cup ranked high in searches.

Among movies, 'Jawan', starring Shak Rukh Khan, claimed the top spot for local film searches and ranked third globally. 'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' also secured prominent positions in local and worldwide film searches.

Actor Kiara Advani topped the trending People list in India and also featured among the top trending global actors.

Local OTT content dominated the trending shows, with six of the top ten spots held by Indian shows like 'Farzi', 'Asur', and 'Rana Naidu'.

Memes provided entertainment, like the humorous ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ meme, the ‘So Beautiful So Elegant’ meme, and the Serbian-song-inspired ‘Moye Moye’ meme, offering comic relief in challenging situations.

