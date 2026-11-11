ChatGPT could soon let you talk directly to businesses: OpenAI introduces new AI agents

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What is OpenAI’s Business Hub and how will it work?

Business Hub will allow companies to claim their business profiles on ChatGPT and update key information after verification. Retailers can also add product feeds containing details such as prices and availability, helping ChatGPT use more current information when responding to customer queries.

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The platform will also provide businesses with aggregated engagement insights. Companies can see how often they are mentioned in ChatGPT and how many clicks their websites receive. They can also explore common topics in conversations where their websites are cited, giving them an idea of what you are searching for.

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Eligible businesses can claim their profiles through Business Hub. Existing OpenAI Enterprise customers and advertisers can contact their OpenAI representatives, while Shopify merchants can connect their stores through Business Hub or the Shopify admin.

However, claiming a profile does not guarantee that a business will appear more prominently in ChatGPT recommendations or generate more sales.

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ChatGPT Business Agents - Who can use the new feature?

The second feature, Business Agents, will let you start a separate conversation with an AI agent representing a business. When a company appears in a ChatGPT response, you can open its profile and, if an agent is available, ask questions about its products, services and offerings.

For example, if you are comparing two products, you could ask the agent to explain their differences or identify features that suit your requirements. The agent uses information and instructions supplied by the business to respond.

OpenAI says Business Agents are initially available to eligible e-commerce and online service businesses in the US. The company plans to expand access to more markets and business categories over time.

What happens to user privacy?

OpenAI says it will not share users' private ChatGPT conversations or Business Agent chats with businesses. The engagement insights provided through Business Hub will be aggregated and shown only when interaction levels meet certain thresholds.

Businesses can also sponsor their agents and use them as destinations for ChatGPT Ads. OpenAI says sponsored placements will be clearly labelled and kept separate from ChatGPT’s independent responses.