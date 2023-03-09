ChatGPT creator Sam Altman has 'emptied his bank account' in these two start-ups

Sam Altman became a popular figure in the tech industry after OpenAI's ChatGPT was rolled out in November last year. The technology rolled out by OpenAI is considered to be a pivotal moment in tech and even human history. However, Altman is already seeking the next big thing. The young techie has invested $180 million in a startup that is actively working to extend the human life span. Another major investment Altman has made is in the energy sector.

Sam Altman made two major investments, according to a report by MIT Technology Review. He has invested $180 million in Retro Biosciences and a massive sum of $375 million in another company that aims to generate limitless energy.

Retro Biosciences

Retro Biosciences is a company that is headquartered in San Francisco. The working setup includes shipping containers bolted to the concrete floor to make lab space for the scientists. The startup is working to increase the average human life by up to 10 years. The startup is focused on cellular reprogramming, plasma-inspired therapeutics, and autophagy.

Helion Energy

The other tech startup which is working to end the energy crisis on the planet is called Helion Energy. It is a fusion power start-up. Helion is building the world’s first fusion generators. If successful, Helion can enable a future with unlimited clean electricity. This is the same process of generating energy that also powers the Sun and stars.



Altman says he has “emptied his bank account” to fund both start-ups, betting that they will have the biggest positive impact on human affairs.

Altman’s recent investments, however, are focused on “hard” start-ups in the areas of artificial intelligence, energy, and anti-aging biotech. Retro is one such start-up, and Altman’s $180 million investment is among the largest ever by an individual into a company focused on human longevity.

Altman has claimed that it is costly to fund “hard” science start-ups. However, they are more likely to attract talented engineers and stand a better chance of success than “easy” start-ups.

Altman has a strong history of investing in startups. He made his name at the startup incubator Y Combinator in San Francisco as the president. He had also purchased early stakes in Airbnb and Stripe.

Altman is a strong believer in exponential growth in certain sectors. He is actively betting on life-changing technology which might seem impossible today but may actually work and grow in a short period. The launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI is no small example.

