ChatGPT creator Sam Altman thinks we are not far from 'potentially scary' AI

Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, has expressed concerns about the potential risks of AI tools in a series of tweets. While he acknowledges the benefits and excitement that come with AI, such as increased productivity, smarter learning, better healthcare, and more entertaining content, he warns that society needs time to adapt to such a monumental shift.

Sam Altman, in one of the tweets, mentions that the institutions of the world should be prepared for AI and it won't take much time for current-generation AI, which is not very scary to the stage where we see 'potentially scary ones'.

In his tweet, he said, "we also need enough time for our institutions to figure out what to do. regulation will be critical and will take time to figure out; although current-generation AI tools aren’t very scary, i think we are potentially not that far away from potentially scary ones."

The series of tweets from Altman compared the emergence of AI with the transition from a pre-smartphone world to a post-smartphone world. He claims there will be a world deeply integrated with AI tools, and it will happen quickly due to the many upsides. However, he stresses the importance of not moving too quickly, which could be frightening.

Altman highlights several challenges that could arise with the widespread use of AI tools, such as bias and people feeling unsettled from talking to a chatbot, even if they know what's happening. He explains that addressing these issues is critical and that OpenAI is also working on mitigating bias in its tools.

Recent 'Scary' Encounters

The comments from Altman come at a time when Microsoft Bing, powered by the an advanced version of the ChatGPT AI, offered some uncomfortable responses. Microsoft even setup a limit of five responses in a single chat. It claimed this will help Bing AI stay on track.

Here's Sam Altman's thread of tweets: