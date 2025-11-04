ChatGPT Go now free for one year in India: Here’s how you can claim the offer and more

OpenAI has unveiled a 12-month free ChatGPT Go subscription for Indian users, commencing 4 November 2025. This initiative allows eligible users to access advanced AI features that were previously exclusive to paid subscribers.

The promotion is time-limited and redeemable once per account. OpenAI retains the right to conclude the promotion at any moment, so prompt action is advised.

Who can avail the free ChatGPT Go free offer?

New ChatGPT users, current free-plan users, and existing ChatGPT GO subscribers with accounts in good standing can avail the offer. Users subscribed to plans such as ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Pro, ChatGPT Business or ChatGPT Enterprise must first cancel their subscription and wait for their billing period to end before becoming eligible for this offer.

A payment method (credit card or UPI) is necessary for redemption, but no subscription charges will be incurred during the 12-month promotional period. Users choosing UPI might see a ₹1 temporary charge per billing cycle for payment processing purposes, which will be refunded.

Steps to redeem the ChatGPT Go free offer in India

To redeem via the web, users should sign up or log in, select 'Try ChatGPT Go', or navigate to Settings → Account → Try ChatGPT Go. During checkout, users must add a payment method (credit card or UPI). The subscription automatically renews monthly at no charge for 12 months.

On Android devices, updating to the latest ChatGPT app and tapping 'Upgrade to Go for Free' or using Settings will activate the subscription after payment verification.

iOS users can redeem through the web interface immediately or await App Store eligibility next week. After redeeming via the web, iOS app logins will enable ChatGPT Go features.

Current website or Google Play ChatGPT Go subscribers should not cancel; OpenAI will extend their billing date by 12 months, given their account maintains good standing. For Apple App Store subscribers, cancellation and re-subscription are required post-billing cycle during the promotion.

ChatGPT Go features, benefits

ChatGPT Go provides GPT-5 access and increases usage limits for image generation, file uploads, data analysis tools, and custom GPTs. Subscriptions offer advanced document analysis and extended memory for enhanced productivity.

Usage limits exceed the free plan but may fluctuate depending on system conditions. The offer is for a limited time, and OpenAI may alter or conclude it as needed. Cancellation before 12 months ends access immediately, with re-enrollment on the same account disallowed.