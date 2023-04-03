ChatGPT jobs: Employees offered salaries over Rs 2.50 crore a year to chat with AI chatbots

Artificial intelligence and ChatGPT are on the rise, and these tools have the potential to create high-paying jobs. This is not future talk. High-paid jobs are already being listed for roles such as prompt engineers, some salaries going as high as $335,000 or roughly ₹2.70 crores annually.

Big brands such as Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI are already the front runners in the race. One such Google-backed startup called Anthropic has advertised salaries up to $335,000 p.a. for the post of 'Prompt Engineer and Librarian', according to a report by Bloomberg. The job is based out of San Francisco, US. Anthropic is behind the AI chatbot Claude.

It's not only high-profile tech companies that are looking out for engineers who can prompt. An Automated document reviewer Klarity, based in California, is offering as much as $230,000 (roughly Rs 1.90 crore) annual income for a machine learning engineer who can ‘prompt and understand how to produce the best output’ from AI tools. These roles may only get more popular among companies as OpenAI and Google are set to make their tools more accessible to a broader group of people.

Who are Prompt Engineers?

Prompt Engineering is a new job role in the field of AI. Essentially, prompt engineers are experts who chat with AI chatbots to discover the best methods to get work done faster and in a more efficient way. Apart from that, prompt engineers also need to identify the AI’s errors and hidden capabilities so developers can address them. These prompt engineers will have to discover specific responses from AI by feeding it a set of given terms or by playing with words.

A normal day in the life of a prompt engineer

Prompt engineers will essentially spend their day talking to the AI to produce the most relevant set of results. Once they discover the right prompts, they will need to help companies train their workforce to harness the tools. These prompts can then be saved as presets for clients and others to use later.

How to become a prompt engineer?

For now, there isn’t a specific certification or degree required to become a prompt engineer. However, the report states that the best-paying roles often go to people who have PhDs in machine learning or ethics, or those who have founded AI companies. Recruiters and others say these are among the critical skills needed to be successful.

Since the job is all about communicating using the relevant set of words, good writing and communication skills are also necessary, as well as knowledge about AI models – their limitations, how they work, etc. General knowledge about natural language processing should also be of great help. A basic understanding of coding should also help derive desirable outcomes from the AI.

