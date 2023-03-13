ChatGPT makes debut with Twitter-rival Koo to write posts for you

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has made its debut in the microblogging world by partnering with India's indigenous platform, Koo. Koo has become the first microblogging platform globally to launch a new feature that enables creators to compose and draft posts using ChatGPT. This new feature will provide creators with intelligent help by giving them the ability to draft their Koos (like tweets).

With the ChatGPT integration, creators will be able to utilize AI's power to help draft their Koos. The generative AI feature will provide numerous use cases for creators, such as finding the top news of the day, asking for a quote from a renowned personality, or even requesting a post or blog to be written on a particular theme, all within the draft section. Creators will be able to type their prompts to ChatGPT within the app or use Koo's voice command feature to give their voice prompt without typing.

Koo's co-founder, Mayank Bidawatka, expressed his excitement about the new feature, stating that Koo is always seeking ways to make content creation simple for its users. He also said that integrating ChatGPT with Koo's creation flow will provide creators with intelligent help at their fingertips.

Koo is known for microblogging, very much like Twitter. It claims to have introduced several global-first features such as self-verification, talk-to-type to post Koos, ability to edit Koos, Multilingual support to allow users to post simultaneously in multiple languages and now AI. Koo has also recently launched Koo coins, a loyalty program to reward users every day for engaging on the platform.