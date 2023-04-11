ChatGPT performs poorly in JEE Advanced; solves only 11 questions in both papers

The AI-powered ChatGPT has managed to amaze everyone with its impeccable abilities and also scared many with the fact that they might lose their job to AI. So everyone around the globe is putting ChatGPT on the test in different ways possible.

Recently, ChatGPT was put through India’s highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE). However, the AI-based language model did not perform as per the expectation and was unsuccessful in clearing the exam, as per reports.

JEE exam is conducted annually, and lakhs of candidates give this exam to secure admission into top-tier institutions such as IITs and NITs.

While ChatGPT has successfully cleared various prestigious and challenging exams, it scored negative in JEE Advanced this time.

According to a report, Professor Ram Gopal Rao, former director of IIT Delhi, stated that JEE is a rigorous quantitative exam that involves complex diagrams and figures, which poses a significant challenge for ChatGPT. It ultimately resulted in its failure to perform well in the exam and could solve only 11 questions in both the papers of JEE Advanced.

NEET

Similarly, in another highly competitive exam, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), ChatGPT did not perform as per the expectations. In the NEET examination, it is compulsory for the candidates to answer 180 out of 200 questions. Amazingly, ChatGPT attempted and responded to each of the 200 questions. However, due to its performance, it received a final score of 359 out of 800, which is only 45 per cent but equal to the cutoff points from the previous year.

CLAT UG

In the Common Law Admission Test undergraduate (CLAT UG) exam, 50.83 per cent of the questions were answered correctly using ChatGPT. It performed best in the English and Current Affairs sections but struggled on topics involving logical reasoning and mathematics. Concept-based question understanding was a challenge for AI.

CUET UG

However, ChatGPT showed an amazing performance in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG Exam) and proved its efficiency. It received a remarkable score of 66.4 per cent by answering 36 questions in the Business Studies paper, where only 45 of the 50 questions had to be answered correctly.