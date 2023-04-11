Alibaba launches ChatGPT-like AI model Tongyi Qianwen to take on OpenAI, Microsoft Bing, Google Bard

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced the launch of its new AI language model, Tongyi Qianwen, which it plans to integrate into all of its business applications in the near future. Tongyi Qianwen, similar to GPT, is a large language model that will first be added to DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace messaging app. The company says it can be used to summarize meeting notes, write emails, and draft business proposals.

Additionally, the language model will be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba's voice assistant. According to the company statement, Alibaba Cloud also plans to make Tongyi Qianwen available to its clients so that they can build their own customized large language models.

Tongyi Qianwen is based on Tongyi, Alibaba's proprietary pre-trained model framework that unifies various AI models. The move by Alibaba to integrate an AI language model into its business applications reflects the growing importance of artificial intelligence in business operations. With Tongyi Qianwen, Alibaba aims to take on competitors from US which include OpenAI, Microsoft Bing chatbot and even Google Bard.

Earlier this year in February Alibaba was reported to be developing a ChatGPT rival. The company claimed that the development of the new large language model AI started in 2017 and was being tested internally before the public launch.

Alibaba vs Baidu

Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen will have the ability to converse in both Chinese and English language. The company is the second Chinese brand to introduce its own version of a large language model, similar to ChatGPT. Baidu has also rolled out its chatbot Ernie.

