ChatGPT Plus effect: Bengaluru-based company says employee productivity increased 5X

A Bengaluru-based company has announced that it will reimburse employees’ ChatGPT Plus subscription since they have shown good productivity with the use of the AI chatbot.

Vashistha Iyer, Chief Operating Officer at Bengaluru investing firm Captialmind, took to Twitter to announce that the company’s employees’ productivity has increased by five times with the use of ChatGPT.

Notably, ChatGPT Plus subscription costs $20 (approx Rs 1,650) per month. The benefits of the subscription include faster response rate, availability during high demand, GPT-4 access, higher usage limits and priority access to new features. It was launched in India earlier this month.

There is a fear that people might lose their jobs because of the entry of AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Talking about this, Iyer wrote on Twitter, that job roles like “junior analyst” will be obsolete at least in the progressive firms.

He further wrote, “Newcomers will have to learn to leverage AI and build expertise in their fields. There will be no room for mediocrity.”

This week, we offered to reimburse everyone at @capitalmind_in for ChatGPT Plus subscriptions.



It’s already a 5x productivity booster across the board. Going from a hunch to a complex analysis otherwise impossible without code is now accessible to everyone 🤯⭐️



Most junior… March 29, 2023

Several notable personalities have emphasized the threats AI systems like ChatGPT can pose across different job roles. Recently, ChatGPT-maker, OpenAI’ CEO Sam Altman said that the AI technology comes with some real dangers.

Also Read: Game of Thrones to Last of Us: Top shows leaving Disney+ Hotstar this month

"We've got to be cautious here," Altman told ABC News on Thursday. "I think it doesn't work to do all this in a lab. You have got to get these products out into the world and make contact with reality. Make the mistakes when stakes are low. But all of that said, I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this."

Several notable leaders of the industry including billionaire Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, in an open letter called for a 6-months pause on training AI systems that can outperform GPT-4.

“Advanced AI could represent a profound change in the history of life on Earth and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources. Unfortunately, this level of planning and management is not happening,” the letter states.

Also Read: Google Layoffs: Some Alphabet employees might get up to Rs 2.60 crore as severance pay