ChatGPT showing ads? OpenAI's head of ChatGPT denies rumours

For the past couple of weeks, OpenAI has been rumoured to test ads on ChatGPT. Several users have also shared screenshots of app suggestions that look like an ad in ChatGPT, and they are not happy about the addition. However, OpenAI’s head of ChatGPT has denied the rumours and said that either the images are fake or are baseless rumours. In addition, the executive also confirmed that “no live tests for ads” are in the works.

OpenAI’s VP and head of the ChatGPT app, Nick Turley, shared a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing that ads are not coming to the popular AI chatbot. The post said, “I’m seeing lots of confusion about ad rumours in ChatGPT. There are no live tests for ads – any screenshots you’ve seen are either not real or not ads.” However, users have been sharing screenshots of ChatGPT showing app recommendations, claiming that the company may have been testing ads for a future release.

Nick Turley further added that if OpenAI ever plans to take such measures and bring ads to ChatGPT, it will make a decision based on a “ thoughtful approach”, keeping its users the priority, and that it will make a transparent decision. Although previous reports suggest that OpenAI has considered bringing ads to the platform, and developer Tibor Blaho also said to found code surrounding “an ad feature” on ChatGPT's Android app.

Furthermore, Mark Chen, OpenAI’s chief research officer, has further highlighted that the company has disabled the app suggestions feature from ChatGPT. He also added that the company is looking for ways to provide users more control over such suggestions.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also reported issuing a “Code Red” post the launch of Google’s Gemini 3 model. It was highlighted that the employees were asked to delay the release of upcoming features and services and focus on scaling ChatGPT’s experience.

