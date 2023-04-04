ChatGPT users ask the AI to help find money and it does; here’s how

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is helping millions across the world academically and in other ways but this is something unexpected. Recently, a user announced that he is using ChatGPT to recover his unclaimed money. Joshua Browder, CEO of DoNotPay, took to Twitter to announce that ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot has helped get back his forgotten and unclaimed money.

As per his tweet, he used ChatGPT’s browsing extension to recover $200 (approx Rs 16,000) in unclaimed receipts from government. Browder asked ChatGPT to locate some funds for him and the AI chatbot helped him get $210 (approx Rs 17,000) from the California government. Notably, these were the unclaimed receipts that he had not collected in a long time.

He further explained how ChatGPT chatbot recommended him to go to the “California State Controller” website. Notably, this website shows unclaimed refunds from companies that cannot get in touch with you. After following the directions, from ChatGPT prompts, he was rewarded a total of $209.67 within one minute.

Browler wrote, “The only thing stopping the A.I. doing it itself was a captcha. Companies will never build these integrations directly, because it loses them money. Comcast isn't going to let you cancel with a ChatGPT plugin. But we are working to bridge this gap DoNotPay with our own plugin."

I followed the instructions and, sure enough, $209.67 was waiting for me, one minute later. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/GGQrTj1iTC — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 2, 2023

After seeing the Browler’s tweet, several other users tried the same and received money. One Twitter user wrote, “Thank you for this!! I checked and wasn’t expecting anything. I was wrong! $385”

While some people are appreciating the invention of the AI Chatbot, others: not so much. Recently, the Italian government temporarily banned the use of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT. As reported by The New York Times, Italy has placed a temporary ban on the use of ChatGPT due to safety concerns. Italy’s data protection authority has accused ChatGPT-maker OpenAI of 'unlawfully collecting personal data from users'.

The government’s watchdog has also pointed out the ChatGPT data breach that took place on March. Notably, OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman has acknowledged this breach.

