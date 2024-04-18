CleanMax teams up with Apple to drive renewable energy adoption in India

In a move towards sustainable energy practices, CleanMax, a leading renewable energy company, announced its partnership with tech giant Apple on Wednesday. The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions across India.

Under this partnership, CleanMax has successfully installed 14.4 megawatts of rooftop solar installations spanning six industrial sites across the nation. These installations are forecasted to curtail approximately 207,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions throughout their operational lifespan.

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax, stated, “Our mission is to serve as a sustainability partner to corporations, and we view this joint venture as a significant milestone in our journey.” He further noted, “The increasing interest from other consumer brands in such collaborations signifies a positive shift towards sustainability.”

According to CleanMax, this initiative is poised to propel the development of renewable energy projects across India. The partnership adopts an innovative business model, wherein the environmental advantages stemming from the financed projects will aid Apple in mitigating the emissions linked with its corporate activities in the country.

Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives at Apple, highlighted the company's commitment to its ambitious climate goal for 2030. She remarked, “We are striving towards our ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal while concurrently undertaking the enduring task of transforming electrical grids and rejuvenating watersheds to construct a cleaner future for all.”