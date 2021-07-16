Clubhouse launches messaging feature 'Backchannel'; here's how it works

Immensely popular audio-based social media app Clubhouse has rolled out a new chat feature called 'Backchannel'. Clubhouse's official handle tweeted; "My hat? Tipped. My mic? Flashed. My messaging? Direct. After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here's our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel."

The feature allows users to send text messages to other people. Users can also create chat groups. However, the option to send photos and videos has not been included. But links of images or videos can be sent.

What is Backchannel feature?

If you're a speaker, you can use Backchannel to chat with your co-hosts, plan what question to ask next, or decide who to pull up from the audience. If you're a listener, you can chat with your other friends in the audience.

Send and receive questions

If you're a speaker, you can take questions from people via text-and use that to decide who to call up from the audience. If you're a listener, you can submit questions, even if you're not able to come up on stage.

Thank someone

If you receive a good question or an invite to a great room, you can use Backchannel to respond. You can also chat with Clubhouse friends after the room ends.

Plan events

Users can use Backchannel to coordinate with co-hosts, organise questions, decide on guests, and collaborate before going live.

What is Clubhouse

Developed by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Paul Davison and ex-Google employee Rohan Seth, the Clubhouse app is based on audio-chat, which is part talkback radio, part conference call.

While the app was launched in 2020, it has drawn attention after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's appearance on the app. Musk's conversation with chief of Robinhood Markets Vladimir Tenev on the platform had led to a sudden spike in downloads for the app.

The company has aggressive plans to expand in India. Clubhouse in June said: "Millions of people in India have downloaded Clubhouse to have real, meaningful, and often very fun conversations. We stand in awe of the Clubhouse creators in India who are sharing their talents with people all over the world."

How does Clubhouse work?

Clubhouse creates a place where people can meet up to host, listen to, and in some cases, join conversations within the app's community. When a user opens the app, he/she will be presented with a list of rooms, as well as a list showing who is in each room. One can either join an existing chat room or can start their room, inviting new people and starting fresh conversations. Each room has moderators, speakers, and listeners. Moderators control who gets speaking privileges, though listeners can "raise their hand" to speak.

