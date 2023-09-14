Coca-Cola unveils futuristic AI-crafted flavour Coca-Cola Y3000; know all about it

Coca-Cola has introduced its latest limited-edition mystery flavour, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar. The beverage giant proudly touts this innovation as a product co-created by both humans and cutting-edge AI technology, inviting consumers to "imagine what the future tastes and feels like."

Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, shared her insights, saying, "We hope that Coca-Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like — and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?"

This creation emerged from a fusion of AI-driven insights and input from devoted soda enthusiasts, resulting in a taste experience that encapsulates the essence of the future. Vlad emphasised the significance of combining human intelligence with AI, stating, "The 'Real Magic' brand platform celebrates unexpected connections that make the ordinary extraordinary, so we intentionally brought human intelligence and AI together for an uplifting expression of what Coca-Cola believes tomorrow will bring."

Beyond its unique flavour, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar looks visually striking. Its futuristic aesthetic boasts a silver base adorned with violet, magenta, and cyan details. This design "showcases liquid in a morphing, evolving state, communicated through form and colour changes that emphasise a positive future" while symbolising the human connections that will define our planet in the years to come.

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar will be available for a limited time in select regions, including the United States, Canada, China, Europe, and Africa. To enhance the futuristic experience, customers can scan a QR code on the packaging, granting access to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub. Within this hub, they can utilise the custom Y3000 AI Cam to apply filters to their pictures and visualise a future reality.

"The role of every drop is to leverage the latest, most advanced technologies and cultural trends to create novel experiences," Vlad explained. "After leaning into Augmented Reality last year, we're embracing the power of AI and continuing to build our company's capabilities in this exciting space. Coca-Cola Creations has created new pathways to deepen our engagement with existing fans and those who may not have considered the brand before."

