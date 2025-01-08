Comedian Samay Raina launches India's Got Latent app, reaches top of the charts on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Popular comedian Samay Raina, known for winning Comicstaan Season 2 and his engaging YouTube content, has ventured into the tech and entertainment space with the launch of his new app India’s Got Latent. The app, inspired by his eponymous YouTube show, offers unfiltered and uncensored content, paving the way for creators to explore their talents without restrictions. Raina aims to eventually transition the platform into a full-fledged OTT service, featuring shows across genres such as poetry, rap, and reality TV.

Within 24 hours of its launch, the app became a massive hit, entering the Top 50 on the Google Play Store and Top 5 position on the Apple App Store. Samay noted that the platform’s uncensored approach provides creators with unparalleled freedom, stating, “The content on this app will not follow brand guidelines or face censorship, allowing creators to express themselves freely.”

The app’s flagship show, India’s Got Latent, is a parody of the popular reality show India’s Got Talent. It follows a unique format where contestants rate their own performances out of 10, and a panel of judges provides their scores. If a contestant’s self-rating matches the judges’ average, they win the entire ticket revenue for that episode, along with a Rs 1 lakh cash prize sponsored by the episode’s partner.

With over 25 million average views per episode and supported by Raina’s 6.7 million YouTube subscribers, the show has garnered significant attention. Notable guests on the show have included Siddhant Chaturvedi, rapper Badshah, Rakhi Sawant, and Vipul Goyal.

Additionally, the app features India’s Kavya Samrat, a poetry show in collaboration with Tape a Tale, and a unique rap series featuring Delhi-based hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut and YouTuber Rohan Cariappa.

Live episodes of India’s Got Latent are ticketed, with audiences paying Rs 2,000 to attend. Twelve episodes have been released so far, some of which are exclusively available to YouTube members at Rs 59 per month.

Samay Raina has also announced his Samay Raina Unfiltered North American tour, which will include 10 shows each in the US and Canada from February to early March.