Company that helps people find jobs just laid off 2,200 employees

Job listing portal Indeed has announced that it will fire approximately 2,200 employees, representing almost 15 per cent of its total workforce1. The decision to make job cuts at the company arose out of Indeed’s projection that the job market will continue to cool down following "the recent post-COVID boom".

Indeed is a job search platform that helps people find jobs. They also provide tools for job search, resumes, company reviews and more

Indeed CEO Chris Hyams wrote a letter to his employees describing the reasons behind the layoffs. He said, "Leading a company whose mission is to help people get jobs, every single day I think about how important a job is in a person’s life. Losing a job is extraordinarily hard, financially and emotionally. For those who will be leaving, we are working to bring as much support as possible to each of you."

Hyams highlighted that the job cuts will happen across nearly every team, function, level and region at Indeed and Indeed Flex.

In the memo, Hyams announced that the move is being done in order to prepare "the organization for the future". So far, the impacted employees have not been informed about their status in the company.

The company will share information directly with everyone after they are allowed to do so by the local regulations. However, Indeed employees outside of the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Japan will receive an email informing them about their status.

In order to prepare the employees for the upcoming mail, Hyams also mentioned the two potential subject lines that employees will see in their mail. If the employee's position has been eliminated, the subject will be 'Your Position Has Been Impacted.' If the position has not been eliminated, the subject will be 'Your Position Has Not Been Impacted.'