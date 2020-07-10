Coronavirus drives 9% jump in worldwide PC demand in Q2

After long, the worldwide PC market has witnessed a surge in the demand, registering 9 per cent growth in the second quarter of this year. Supply constraints during the first quarter along with the new culture of work from home, education and entertainment at home due to COVID-19 pandemic have contributed towards this growth. According to Canalys, the total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations hit 72.9 million units in the said quarter. This has more than made up for the fall in Q1 2020, as total shipments for the first half of 2020 were up 1 per cent over the first half of 2019.

"Notebooks have singlehandedly pulled the PC market out of depression. They have been crucial in ensuring that the service, government and education sectors can continue to function in the face of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty. Vendors and the channel made the necessary changes to ramp up production and delivery of notebooks to the highest level in years," Rushabh Doshi, Research Director at Canalys. The importance of notebooks is expected grow as the PC ecosystem makes investments in the category. "After years of smartphone-centered innovation, application developers, too, are turning their attention to the PC, where productivity and performance take precedence," adds Doshi.

Of the 72.9 million units, HP regained the top spot (after losing ground in Q1), with 18.1 million client PCs, registering a 24.8 per cent market share. Lenovo followed HP with 17.4 million units and 23.9 per cent market share. Dell gained momentum from a resilient Q1 with shipments of 12 million units. Apple and Acer shipped 5.3 million and 4.9 million units, respectively. It terms of annual growth, HP recorded 17.5 per cent jump, Lenovo 7 per cent, Dell 3.4 per cent, Apple 13.1 per cent and Acer 21 per cent.

"From a regional perspective, North America and EMEA grew the most in Q2, with shipments up 11 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. These markets were well equipped to handle large transitions to remote work and learning, and will see these trends extend beyond the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the easing of lockdown restrictions led to a bump in employment and business activity in Q2," says Ishan Dutt, Analyst at Canalys. In the Asia Pacific, the Q2 shipment bump was not large enough to counter the shortfall in Q1. Greater barriers to implementing working and learning from home and the mobile-first culture in parts of the region meant notebook demand did not see a huge spike in growth.

Shipments of notebooks and mobile workstations grew 24 per cent year on year, while shipments of desktops and desktop workstations fell by 26 per cent. While Chromebooks are included as a subset of notebooks, tablets including slates and detachables are not counted.

