Coronavirus in USA: Samsung shuts factory after two workers test COVID-19 positive

Samsung Electronics said on April 3 that it has suspended its home appliance factory in the United States after two of its workers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The South Korean tech giant said its facility, located in Newberry County, South Carolina, is being "thoroughly cleaned and sanitized," and will resume operation on April 5.

