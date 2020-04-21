Coronavirus lockdown: Canon offers free online photography masterclasses

Photography enthusiasts have a reason to slime as Canon India is conducting Digital Master Class Series curated in closed association with some of the industry's best talents. Covering different genres of photography, filmmaking, and editing & post-production, these web webinars will be targeted to photography enthusiasts, professional photographers and photography students. The online initiative is aimed at helping budding photographers and professionals to hone their skills and pursue their long-procrastinated passions during the nationwide lockdown.

Catering to a large audience across geographies, the webinars have been initiated starting April 3, 2020, for which the registration link and T&Cs are being made available on Canon India's social handles. Canon masterclass webinars will be available in English, Hindi and other regional languages as well. This is Canon's endeavour to motivate people to stay productive and learn new photography skills.

C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products says, "Amidst a global pandemic and lockdown across the country, we believe it is imperative to keep our consumers motivated and engaged. While the current times may feel challenging, our endeavour is to drive home the point that this could be the best time to learn something new and hone your skills in the art of photography. Considering this as an opportunity for the brand and with an aim to flourish the culture of mainstream photography in India, Canon India is organising the masterclass webinars in collaboration with some of the best talents in the photography industry. Given our focused approach to ensure that the learning curve for photography enthusiasts is maintained, we are certain that these online masterclasses will be well received by our patrons across the country and will help them pursuing their passion for photography."

Canon strongly believes that there should be no reason for people to stop learning new skills in the current lockdown. Each class is being hosted by a professional photographer, sharing in-depth knowledge pertaining to their genre of specialised photography. These webinars cover a wide range of topics such as cinematic videos from a DSLR, pro tips on Wedding Photography, Professional Guide to Photography & many more. The first class was conducted by John Edwards on Professional Guide to Cinematic Videos from a DSLR, followed by three more classes covering Travel Photography and Wedding Photography. So far these classes saw participation from over 5,000 enthusiasts. The upcoming webinar on April 23 at 4pm will be hosted by Nitin Arora on 'getting the camera settings right on the D-day'. The one on April 25 will be conducted by Canon EOS Maestro Ravi Dhingra on 'Professional Guide to food photography'. Mayur Davda will host the masterclass on 'Professional Guide to Macro/Super Macro Photography' on April 28, and Anoop Guha will host two sessions on 'Know your camera settings' on April 30.

