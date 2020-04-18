Coronavirus lockdown: Now play interactive 3D games for free on Play Shifu's Orboot app

In times like these, when kids can't step out of home, keeping them engaged can be challenging. Play Shifu, the maker of award-winning educational toys, has made its Orboot app accessible for free, eliminating the need for purchasing the physical globe. In the wake of the pandemic, Play Shifu has opened access to those who haven't purchased the Orboot globe to support learning at home. Earlier, one had to purchase games inside the app if they didn't have the Orboot globe. Now, anyone can play four games for free even without the globe.

Dinesh Advani, the co-founders of PlayShifu, says, "We have all seen and experienced chaos in the last four weeks where kids have been stuck at home." Therefore, the company wanted to help other parents keep their kids engaged and learn at home.

Shifu Orboot is a specially-designed globe powered by Augmented Reality and works with the companion app. In the traditional method, one would have to scan a location on the globe using the Orboot application and everything comes to life in 3D on the device's screen. The app would help kids learn and interact with animals, cultures, cuisines, monuments, and inventions. The app also has interactive puzzle-based games to keep kids engaged. With interactive and animated content, the app has knowledge of 75 countries and 500 topics.

Other modes include fun & educational screen time, tour mode to explore and interact with maps, animals & cultures, mysteries for solving clues by travelling around the world to bring back lost treasures, quiz wiz - challenge yourself by answering some fun questions for fantastic rewards and Oko Park - maintain your national park and solve imbalances in the jungle.

"Orboot is like a live encyclopaedia and has been very successful in engaging kids for months. More than 200,000 kids worldwide love it. The app retains 45 per cent of users beyond 30 days (while the kid's app category sees on an average of 1 per cent of users coming back after 30 days)," says Vivek Goyal, co-founder, Play Shifu.

Shifu Orboot is a knowledge-building toy for children. Using augmented reality, it helps children learn not just the names of countries, their capitals and cities but also explore local culture, monuments, animals, and more. The Orboot app is available for both iOS as well as Android platform. However, it works when used on a bigger screen/tablet. The app works with iPad 5th gen and above, all iPad Air models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Mini 2 and above, iPhone 6 and above, and Android devices with 3GB RAM or more.

