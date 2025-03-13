'Creators are India’s digital ambassadors, should take India story to the world': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, addressed the RISE//DEL Conference 2025, a multidisciplinary event connecting music, creative industries, and startups, stressing the power of India’s digital and creative ecosystem in shaping the country’s global narrative.

Highlighting the importance of responsible content, innovative storytelling, skill development, and exporting Indian creativity, Goyal called upon creators, artists, and entrepreneurs to play a crucial role in India’s economic and cultural expansion. “The dreams that you create and nurture will ultimately meet reality. When all of you come together on one platform, it will help create significant stories for the future,” he said.

Goyal underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Digital India, launched a decade ago, which has transformed India into the world’s largest consumer of data. “Our data costs are a fraction of what they would be in Europe, the US, or any other developed country. When we combine low-cost data with India’s high-quality talent, we have a revolution awaiting us in creativity and technology,” he stated.

He pointed out that India’s creative economy has grown beyond traditional fields like film, drama, and theater, now encompassing gaming, AI-driven content, and digital media, creating new employment opportunities. “The creative industry of the past, filmmaking, drama, and theater, is now merging with futuristic technologies like gaming and AI to create new forms of entertainment,” he noted.

Goyal emphasised the significance of influencers, artists, and content creators in taking India’s cultural and technological innovations to a global audience. “Creators are India’s digital ambassadors, taking our story to the world and shaping global perceptions,” he said.

He encouraged the creative community to develop educational tools based on Indian pedagogy, tapping into India’s vast historical and cultural heritage to produce impactful content for global consumption.

Citing Mahakumbh as an example, Goyal explained how digital storytelling can enhance India’s tourism industry, attracting international audiences. “As you take the India experience to the world, it will generate greater curiosity and drive more tourists to India, contributing to the economy many times over,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting creative enterprises, ensuring the right infrastructure and opportunities to foster India’s global creative leadership.

Goyal concluded by reaffirming India’s ambition to become a global content powerhouse, urging creators to focus on responsible, innovative storytelling while leveraging India’s unique blend of tradition and technology. “RISE is the future of the content creator industry, and its contribution will be crucial to India’s rise in Amrit Kaal to become a developed nation. Tell your stories to the world, build your startups with confidence, and create a legacy for future generations,” he stated.