CRED launches UPI-based P2P payments; app offers special offers during Tata IPL 2023

CRED has launched its UPI-based peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, providing its users with a new payment option. The feature allows CRED members access to 'pay anyone' through their contact list, phone numbers, or UPI IDs.

CRED's P2P payments has some additional features such as recommendations that provide reminders for recurring payments, nudges for payment protection in potentially risky scenarios, and a custom VPA for enhanced privacy. Furthermore, the "WIN-WIN" feature is activated when members use the P2P experience to pay "special contacts," rewarding both the payer and recipient with cashbacks credited to their CRED balance.

Tata IPL 2023 Benefits

CRED claims that its new P2P payments are more rewarding during TATA IPL 2023. The company is one of the official partners of the event and is offering prizes to its members. Members who send money to five friends through CRED UPI P2P during the CRED powerplay have a chance to win five TATA IPL 2023 VIP match tickets. Additionally, CRED claims that members who send money to a friend during a match stand a chance to win 100 per cent cashback on any bill payment.

After the launch of UPI-based P2P payments by CRED, the app now supports online merchant payments, bill payments, and P2P payments. CRED's P2P payments feature is available to all CRED members.

