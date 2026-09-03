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DailyObjects Half Price Sale 2026: NODE, Loft Charging Station and more now discounted

DailyObjects Half Price Sale 2026: NODE, Loft Charging Station and more now discounted

DailyObjects is broadening its sale beyond phone accessories, bringing new products and expanding its retail footprint as shoppers increasingly seek technology-focused products for work, travel, organisation and everyday use.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 6:06 PM IST
DailyObjects Half Price Sale 2026: NODE, Loft Charging Station and more now discountedDailyObjects brings new launches and discounts to its Half Price Sale across 15 stores. (Photo: DailyObjects)

DailyObjects has announced the 8th edition of its Half Price Sale (HPS), with discounts across its website, app, and all 15 stores from September 3 to 6. This edition brings new launches and never-before-seen prices for the products as demand expands beyond phone accessories to charging, workspaces, bags and everyday carry.

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The brand projects 123.7% growth for the September edition over August 2025. During the March 2026 sale, new users reached up to eight times regular-day levels, while repeat customers rose to 12 times. Early price reveals allow shoppers to preview products and build carts before the sale begins. 

“We’ve always seen the Half Price Sale as more than a promotional window. However, it has become a moment when customers actively explore the DailyObjects ecosystem,” said Pankaj Garg, Co-founder & CEO, DailyObjects.

New products join the sale

For the first time, DailyObjects is offering new and never-before-discounted products, including the NODE Wireless Charging Ecosystem, Bar Desk Organiser, Loft Charging Station, Park Tech Kit, Ellipse Watch Band, Track Watch Band and Link Watch Band.

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These will be available alongside favourites such as the Stack Phone Ecosystem, Loop Power Bank, Puff and Pivot collections, and desk essentials.

Sale goes online and offline

The sale runs September 3 to 6 across 15 stores, the website, and the app. Prices have been revealed from August 31, letting shoppers preview products and build carts before HPS goes live at midnight on September 3. This is the perfect time to buy accessories for your everyday tech needs, with first-time discounts on several products across charging, desk organisation, travel and wearable accessories.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 6:06 PM IST
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