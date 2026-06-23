Degrees don't matter! Gen Z says after CRED's Kunal Shah becomes WhatsApp CEO

When Meta announced Kunal Shah as the new global head of WhatsApp, social media users expected discussions around his business achievements, startup investments and the future of the messaging platform. Instead, a different aspect of his profile quickly went viral: his educational background.

Social media buzz around the degree

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Across social media platforms, netizens, especially Gen Z users, have been discussing the fact that Shah does not have the traditional certifications typically associated with global technology leaders. Unlike many high-profile executives in the tech world, he is neither an engineer nor an MBA graduate. Instead, Shah completed a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Mumbai's Wilson College and later enrolled in an MBA programme at NMIMS, which he chose not to complete.

READ THIS: From CRED to WhatsApp head: Who is Kunal Shah and why is he in the spotlight?

One user wrote on X, "Knowledge isn't stored in a degree. A degree may teach you a subject, but curiosity is what drives continuous learning and creates exceptional outcomes. Also, let's get the facts right. Kunal Shah is a B.A. in Philosophy, but he was also an MBA dropout. His success didn't come because he had no formal education it came because he kept learning beyond it. The lesson isn't "degrees don't matter."

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Bro 👊



Knowledge isn't stored in a degree.



A degree may teach you a subject, but curiosity is what drives continuous learning and creates exceptional outcomes.



Also, let's get the facts right. Kunal Shah is a B.A. in Philosophy, but he was also an MBA dropout. His success… — Deepak Jha (@opportunist_inv) June 22, 2026

The revelation has sparked widespread interest because it challenges a long-standing belief in India that success in technology and entrepreneurship is closely tied to engineering degrees, IITs or prestigious management schools. Shah's journey stands in contrast to the conventional path followed by many startup founders and technology executives.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp gets a new boss: Kunal Shah to lead platform as Meta bets $900 million on CRED

Gen Z resonates with Shah

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For Gen Z, the story resonates on a deeper level. Young professionals increasingly value skills, creativity and problem-solving over academic labels. Many online users have pointed out that Shah's rise from a philosophy student to the founder of successful ventures such as FreeCharge and CRED, and now to the leadership of one of the world's largest messaging platform WhatsApp, shows that unconventional career paths can also lead to extraordinary outcomes.

"Exactly! Kunal Shah just rewrote the playbook: Mumbai philosophy grad, no IIT/IIM/US degree, built empires from India—and now leading WhatsApp for 3B+ users. Proof that real execution beats pedigrees. Massive congrats, and a huge W for the Indian startup ecosystem. " — anukruti🦋🐦 (@sarcasm1974) June 23, 2026

His educational choices have also reignited debates about whether college degrees define success in the modern economy. Supporters argue that Shah's background demonstrates the importance of critical thinking and understanding human behaviour qualities often associated with philosophy studies and frequently reflected in his views on consumer psychology and business.