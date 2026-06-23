From CRED to WhatsApp head: Who is Kunal Shah and why is he in the spotlight?

Kunal Shah, an Indian entrepreneur, angel investor, and the founder of CRED, will become the global head of WhatsApp. Recently, Meta has announced a significant investment of $900 million in CRED. Shah will replace Will Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp since 2019, and he will be moving to a new role within Meta.

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The shift marks a growing influence of Indian entrepreneurs at a global level, as an Indian founder is set to lead the world's largest messaging platforms. Shah would become WhatsApp's first Indian CEO, which has three billion users globally, including over 500 million users in India.

Must read: WhatsApp gets a new boss: Kunal Shah to lead platform as Meta bets $900 million on CRED

Shah’s milestone not only has an impact on his career but also on India's startup ecosystem. Here’s what you need to know about the new WhatsApp head, Kunal Shah.

Who is Kunal Shah?

Kunal Shah has spent the majority of his life in Mumbai and completed a bachelor’s in philosophy from Wilson College. Later, he enrolled for an MBA at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). However, he dropped out of the programme.

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According to his LinkedIn profile, he founded several companies between 2000 and 2010. His breakthrough was founding Freecharge in 2010 with Sandeep Tandon, which manages UPI payments, recharges, and bill payments.

Later in 2015, e-commerce platform Snapdeal acquired Freecharge in a deal that is reported to be worth $400 million. The deal was known to be the largest startup acquisition in India at the time.

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In 2016, Shah left Freecharge and became an angel investor, providing funding to dozens of technology startups, including Unacademy, Shuttl, TVF, and others.

In 2018, Shah founded CRED, a fintech app that rewards users with perks for paying their credit card bills on time. Now, the app offers several functionalities beyond credit card bill payments. It now offers UPI payments, send money directly to any UPI ID, pay house rent, office maintenance, or tuition/education fees, and much more.

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Now, Shah will be exiting from the role at CRED, as he takes a new role at Meta’s WhatsApp. Shah shared an X post highlighting his journey from founding Freecharge to now leading WhatsApp. He said, “CRED is ready for its next phase. I am stepping back.”

“I’m stepping away from the operating role and will continue as a shareholder. My commitment doesn’t change. Just the role.” In the post, he further confirmed that he will be leading WhatsApp globally.

“Meta comes in as a minority investor in CRED. No access to member data.”

“While it’s come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive. I look forward to working with Mark, Chris, and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp’s journey,” Shah said.

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Why Meta wants Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp?

Reports suggest that Meta has tapped Shah to expand its digital payments service via WhatsApp Pay. The payment feature on WhatsApp has not grown as quickly as competing payment apps such as PhonePe and Google Pay. These rivals continue to dominate India's UPI payments market, making it crucial for WhatsApp to leap forward.

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Now Meta plans to expand WhatsApp capabilities in terms of payments, commerce and artificial intelligence (AI). Now, the tech giant is placing confidence in Shah as he brings experience in building products and businesses aimed directly at consumers, most notably CRED and previously FreeCharge. Meta hopes that Shah can expand WhatsApp and generate additional revenue.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg also acknowledged his leader within CRED, saying that Shah had made CRED into “one of India’s most important technology companies” and that he leads with “builder mentality and global perspective,” which is needed to run the world’s largest messaging app.