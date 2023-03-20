Delaying bonuses to getting rid of 'special sick leave': How Apple is trying to evade layoffs

Apple is one of the very few big-tech companies that have managed to steer clear from trimming down its workforce. However, it seems the company is still trying to evade the layoffs by taking some specific steps like delaying bonuses, pushing back some projects, reining in budgets, pausing hiring, keeping some roles open, limiting transfers, laying off contractors, reducing travel budgets, becoming stricter about attendance and hours, and getting rid of special sick time for Covid.

Apple is trying to contain costs and make operations more efficient, which began last summer, earlier than other companies, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report claims that despite the economy's shaky ground, Apple is doing whatever it can to avoid layoffs, as it has a reputation for stability to protect.

The Cupertino giant will also have a hard time explaining layoffs if it takes that route. The company's stock is up 20 per cent so far this year. In addition, management is expected to unveil a new mixed-reality headset and operating system, a platform the company hopes will set it up for the post-iPhone age.

However, Apple is getting ready to weather the storm by taking some stringent steps. Here are the things Apple is doing to avoid layoffs:

Delaying bonuses for corporate teams that previously received payouts twice a year

Pushing back some projects, including new home devices like a HomePod with a screen, until next year at the earliest

Reining in budgets across several teams and requiring senior vice president approval for more items

Pausing hiring on some teams and severely limiting hiring on others

Keeping some roles open when people leave their positions rather than filling them

Limiting the ability for employees to transfer to other departments or stores

Laying off many recruiters on contracts and cutting contractors in recent weeks who had been stationed within engineering teams and other groups

Reducing travel budgets significantly and requiring senior executive approval for trips

Becoming stricter about office attendance and hours in some cases, raising concerns among employees

Getting rid of "special sick time" for time missed due to Covid, asking staffers to use normal sick time instead, or not get paid.

On the retail side of things, Apple is taking a closer look at work attendance and hours. The report suggests that this will raise concerns among employees.

