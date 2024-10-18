Delhi CEO calls out ChatGPT-crafted cover letter fail, sparking online debate

A job applicant’s glaring oversight has gone viral, all thanks to an AI-generated cover letter that landed in the inbox of Delhi-based CEO, Ananya Narang. As the founder and CEO of Entourage, a content-as-a-service platform, Narang took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the amusing, yet frustrating, mishap. The applicant, seemingly in a rush, submitted a cover letter riddled with template placeholders instead of their own personalised details.

The letter, intended for a content-related position at Narang’s company, read: “I’m proficient in [mention your key skills], and I’m passionate about [explain briefly how you can add value]…” Clearly, the candidate had forgotten to replace the placeholder text with relevant information, resulting in an unprofessional submission that instantly caught Narang’s attention.

Narang couldn’t help but express her disbelief, captioning the post: “Just received yet another job application. No wonder we have so much unemployment today.”

The post quickly gained traction, with social media users having a field day. Many blamed the error on ChatGPT, assuming the candidate had used the AI tool to generate the cover letter but failed to proofread it before hitting send. This irony wasn’t lost on users, given that the applicant was applying for a position in content services.

Please tell me what do I reply?😂 — Ananya Narang (@AnanyaNarang_) October 15, 2024

One user joked, “Thank you [insert name] for your interest. I will surely get back to you,” while another quipped, “Dear applicant [insert your name], your application has been rejected for the [mention the role here] because you lack [mention the required skills for the job].” The playful comments continued, all pointing out the critical need for proofreading, especially in an AI-driven world.

Narang took the situation in stride, even proposing her own reply to the botched application: “Thank you for your interest in the [Job Title] position at [Company Name]. After reviewing your application, it appears that your submission was an unedited message generated by an AI tool, such as ChatGPT.”

This incident has become a light-hearted reminder for job seekers to take AI-generated content with a grain of salt and ensure it is properly reviewed before submission. As AI becomes more embedded in our daily tasks, the need for human intervention and careful editing remains crucial—especially for content-related roles.