Delhi Metro to get high-speed internet boost with 700 km fibre network across all corridors

In a significant move toward improving internet connectivity across the capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed an agreement with Beckhaul Digital Technologies to deploy a 700 km fibre optic network along all metro corridors, including the Airport Express Line. The initiative aims to enhance telecom infrastructure, support 5G rollout, and contribute to smart city projects across Delhi-NCR.

According to an official statement, the fibre network deployment will be executed in phases, with the Pink and Magenta Lines being the first to receive upgrades. The entire project is expected to be completed within six months.

The advanced fibre network will serve as a backbone for high-speed internet by supporting telecom companies, internet service providers (ISPs), and data centres. The infrastructure is also expected to enhance digital connectivity and help bridge network gaps in metro stations, tunnels, and underground stretches.

The DMRC emphasised that this initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision for a digitally connected nation. With the rapid expansion of 5G services, a robust metro fibre network will enable faster, more reliable internet for commuters while optimising DMRC’s existing infrastructure.

Additionally, the upgraded network will help telecom providers improve mobile coverage and offer seamless data services, particularly in high-density metro areas. This move is expected to play a key role in making Delhi a better-connected and future-ready city.