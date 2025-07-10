Dell Alienware 16 Aurora to launch in India on this date: Check price, specifications here

Dell and Alienware have announced the launch of the Alienware 16 Aurora in India. Designed for gamers seeking a balance between power and portability, the Alienware 16 Aurora features the latest Intel Core Series 2 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Configurations include options up to an Intel Core 7 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPU.

The laptop also introduces Alienware’s new Cryo-Chamber thermal architecture, aimed at optimising airflow and maintaining peak performance during heavy workloads or prolonged gaming sessions.

The Aurora marks Alienware’s first laptop in the Aurora product family, previously associated with desktops. “The Alienware 16 Aurora reimagines the legendary power of our desktops in a sleek, portable design,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India. He added that its launch during Prime Day reflects the company’s confidence in the product’s innovation and performance.

In terms of design, the laptop incorporates a minimalist aesthetic with an anodised aluminium lid, magnesium alloy frame, and a new Interstellar Indigo colour option. It also includes user-upgradeable DDR5 RAM slots, PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, and supports features such as Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Audio, and a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz display with ComfortView Plus for extended usage.

According to Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies, the launch demonstrates the company’s continued push for an omnichannel strategy. “With Alienware, now more sleek and AI-enabled, the Aurora laptops are designed to make browsing, travelling and daily tasks effortless and enjoyable,” he said.

Pricing and Availability

The Alienware 16 Aurora starts at ₹1,29,990. It will be available exclusively during Amazon’s Prime Day sale from July 12 to 14, 2025, before becoming more widely accessible from July 17 via Dell’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores, and retail chains such as Croma, Reliance Retail, and Vijay Sales.