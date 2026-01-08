Dell Head of Product says PC customers remain unconvinced by AI marketing: 'Not buying based on AI'

Dell has admitted that PC buyers are largely indifferent to artificial intelligence (AI) features. Speaking at CES 2026, the American tech giant conceded that while the industry has spent years championing the "AI PC," consumers are not making purchasing decisions based on these capabilities.

A report by PC Gamer magazine quotes Kevin Terwilliger, Dell’s head of product. He provided a remarkably blunt assessment of the current market during a briefing. He noted that despite the aggressive marketing of Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and AI-driven performance, the average customer remains unmoved. "What we’ve learned over the course of this year, especially from a consumer perspective, is they’re not buying based on AI", Terwilliger stated.

The company’s internal findings suggest that the heavy emphasis on artificial intelligence may actually be backfiring. Rather than serving as a selling point, the abstract nature of the technology is reportedly creating a barrier for potential buyers. Terwilliger observed that AI "probably confuses them more than it helps them understand a specific outcome". This confusion stands in contrast to traditional hardware metrics, such as battery life or processing speed, which offer tangible, easily understood benefits.

Dell’s message at this year’s CES reflects this newfound realism. While the firm is not abandoning the technology and all its latest hardware continues to include dedicated AI silicon, the marketing focus has shifted back to practical hardware specifications. This highlights a significant disconnect between the priorities of Wall Street and tech, early adopters, compared to the general public. Even in India, amongst most buyers, the feature of a laptop being an "AI PC" comes quite low in the list of priorities, especially amongst the general public; people still want to focus on traditional hardware specifications first.

As the industry moves further into 2026, Dell's refreshingly honest admission may signal a broader shift in how technology firms approach the consumer market. It suggests that until AI can provide clear, essential outcomes that justify the premium, traditional hardware fundamentals will remain the primary driver for the average PC user.