Dell unveils revamped XPS 13, 14 and 16 laptops ahead of CES 2024; see details

Dell is gearing up for CES 2024 with an announcement that's set to shake up the laptop market. The tech giant is revamping its XPS series, introducing new 14-inch and 16-inch models alongside a rebranding: the "Plus" designation is out, replaced simply by the XPS 13, 14, and 16.

These laptops inherit the striking design elements from last year's XPS 13 Plus, featuring a seamless glass wrist rest hiding a hidden haptic touchpad, touch-sensitive function buttons, and larger keycaps for more comfortable typing. Notably, the XPS 14 and 16 tackle some of the shortcomings of the XPS 13 Plus.

Minimalism remains a focal point for Dell, evident in the polished aluminium and glass construction. The screens dominate the chassis, adhering to Dell's "Infinity Edge" ultra-thin bezels. The inclusion of dedicated Windows Copilot keys adds to the laptops' functionality.

Addressing previous criticisms of minimalism, the XPS 14 and 16 boast additional ports and features, including headphone jacks, three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and a microSD card slot. The inclusion of USB-C to USB Type A and HDMI adapters with these models fills a previous void.

Performance-wise, these laptops pack Intel's latest Core Ultra chips with NPUs for AI tasks. While lacking a dedicated GPU, they promise improved capabilities for creative work, especially in rendering Windows Studio Effect backgrounds during video calls. For those needing more graphical power, configurations with NVIDIA's RTX 40-series GPUs are available for the XPS 14 and 16.

Display options vary, offering variable refresh rate FHD+ screens ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz. OLED screens are also on offer: the XPS 13 and 14 offer optional 3K OLED screens with refresh rates of 60Hz and 120Hz, respectively, while the XPS 16 boasts a 4K OLED panel capable of hitting 90Hz.

The XPS 16, though slightly smaller than its predecessor, the XPS 17, presents itself as a compelling option for users who crave a larger screen without compromising on portability.

