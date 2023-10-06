Diesel unveils Vert Collection which includes watches made using VR technology

Diesel, the renowned fashion and lifestyle brand, has unveiled a new watch collection called Ver Collection developed with the help of VR technology. The new Diesel timepieces were launched by singer King and the Managing Director of Fossil Group - India, Mr. Johnson Verghese at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive. With the Vert Collection, the company aims to create a new wave of VR technology that bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

The models under Vert Collection are 44 mm in size. They are available in three colour options that include black, gold and silver. They are also available in steel strap bracelet and “three-hand date movement”. The collection also includes a limited edition (DZ2183) that has only 700 units available worldwide. This special edition comes with a leather strap that has black inlay accents along with the dynamic design’s inner core and clips. The watches are launched at a starting price of Rs 27,995.

As per a statement by Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group – India, “The Vert Collection is a testament to Diesel's commitment to innovation at the most fundamental level. Our timepieces are an expression of individuality, and the creative process behind the Vert Collection aims to let wearers make a unique statement about their personal style. A first-of-its-kind VR technology was employed to create an immersive aesthetic inspired by Diesel Creative Director, Glenn Martens, for this collection, giving it a futuristic look that still seamlessly complements the ensemble of the modern man."

The company claims, “The new Vert watch bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds and is a first-of-its-kind for Diesel. It’s one of several styles from the new forward-thinking Metamorph collection that’s entirely conceptualised and created from a technologically immersive virtual reality experience with a game-like approach.”

