Digital luggage tags, tech and AI in transportation: A conversation with IntrCity SmartBus CEO and co-founder Manish Rathi

IntrCity SmartBus has unveiled an addition to its service portfolio: the Digital Luggage Tag feature. This innovative leap promises to shake up luggage management within the industry. With its debut, over 200,000 passengers traversing more than 630 routes across 16 states can now relish a seamless and worry-free journey aboard IntrCity SmartBus.

Employing state-of-the-art technology, IntrCity SmartBus delivers a secure and efficient solution that resonates with the evolving preferences of modern travellers. Furthermore, by reducing reliance on traditional paper tags, the company actively champions an environmentally sustainable future. This eco-conscious approach not only minimises waste but also aligns with the global imperative for sustainability.

Here's a conversation with Manish Rathi, Co-founder & CEO of IntrCity SmartBus explaining the innovative feature that aims to streamline luggage management and enhance the travel experience for passengers.

PD: What is the Digital Luggage Tag feature introduced by IntrCity SmartBus? How does the Digital Luggage Tag feature enhance the travel experience for IntrCity SmartBus passengers?

Manish Rathi: IntrCity SmartBus is dedicated to improving the travel experience by focusing on luggage management. The Digital Luggage Tagging system reduces the likelihood of luggage getting lost or mishandled, ensuring passengers can travel smoothly without worrying about misplaced belongings. This advanced system simplifies luggage handling and gives passengers peace of mind about the safety of their possessions. The importance of luggage for passengers cannot be overstated. Luggage serves as a vital component of the overall travel experience, ensuring that passengers can transport their belongings safely and conveniently to their destination. With the Luggage Tag feature, we aim to communicate accountability and build passenger confidence in bus travel.

Using cutting-edge technology, IntrCity SmartBus provides a secure and effective solution that meets the changing demands of today's travellers. Additionally, by reducing the use of paper tags, IntrCity SmartBus is actively promoting a more environmentally friendly future. This sustainable approach not only reduces waste but also plays a role in the essential sustainability efforts of today's world, showcasing the company's dedication to ecological responsibility and improving customer service.

PD: Can you explain the process of how a passenger uses the Digital Luggage Tag from boarding to departure?

Manish Rathi: The process of using the Digital Luggage Tag from boarding to departure has been carefully crafted for the utmost convenience and security. Passengers hand over their luggage to dedicated Bus Captains upon boarding, who gather important details about the luggage's appearance and destination using a secure digital system to ensure accuracy and efficiency. A unique One-Time Password (OTP) linked to the passenger's contact number is generated by the system once the information is logged. This OTP acts as a secure verification tool to confirm the luggage owner's identity and details of the luggage. When departing, passengers must provide this OTP to their Bus Captain.

This final step ensures that the right luggage is loaded and accounted for, creating a safe and enjoyable trip. This efficient process eliminates the usual worries about luggage handling and boosts security, enhancing the travel experience. Passengers can relax knowing their belongings are well taken care of.

PD: What motivated IntrCity SmartBus to develop the Digital Luggage Tag feature?

Manish Rathi: At the forefront of innovation, IntrCity SmartBus recognises and addresses the challenges faced by its customers. The development of the Digital Luggage Tag feature was a result of the company's understanding of the difficulties and concerns related to luggage management during travel. With a focus on providing passengers with seamless and stress-free journeys, IntrCity SmartBus took proactive steps to tackle these issues. Through the use of advanced technology, the company demonstrates its commitment to innovation and meeting customer needs. IntrCity SmartBus's dedication to redefining intercity travel for middle India ('Bharat') drives its efforts to introduce convenient and effective solutions.

PD: Could you detail some other innovations by IntrCity SmartBus aimed at improving passenger convenience?

Manish Rathi: IntrCity SmartBus is committed to enhancing passenger comfort with various innovative solutions. The company has introduced a fleet of "smart buses'' that are equipped with IoT technology for real-time monitoring and analysis of each bus's performance, ensuring a seamless travel experience. Additionally, IntrCity SmartBus's 24x7 command centre offers continuous monitoring and support to passengers throughout their journey.

Passengers have the option to use the consumer platform to access a range of features such as real-time tracking, estimated time of arrival at destinations, pre-ordering snacks, and KYC verification, all of which aim to improve their overall experience. Safety precautions, like buses equipped with CCTV cameras, real-time bus tracking, and secure boarding lounges, are given high priority to guarantee passenger well-being. With the inclusion of Wi-Fi connectivity and an automated traveller information system, IntrCity SmartBus ensures that passengers remain connected and well-informed throughout their journeys. In general, these extensive measures redefine inter-city bus travel, establishing a new standard for convenience, safety, and comfort in India.

PD: Do you think tech is one of the major contributors in driving the mobility sector in India?

Manish Rathi: Emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence, have played a crucial role in transforming the mobility sector in India. The introduction of organised and branded players in the inter-city bus industry, along with the integration of advanced technology, has brought about a significant shift in the sector. With digitalisation taking over various aspects such as seat reservations and service quality, customer experiences have been greatly enhanced. Real-time vehicle monitoring has also become possible, improving operations and setting higher service standards for travellers. This technological revolution has not only improved convenience for passengers but also signifies a major advancement in the inter-city bus industry.

PD: How AI is playing a pivotal role in boosting IntrCity SmartBus’s operations in the mobility sector?

Manish Rathi: The use of smart technology is set to revolutionise the way people travel, changing the travel industry landscape significantly. Our customers are seeing great advantages from the ongoing shift towards digital transformation in the industry. By using advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), IntrCity guarantees that travellers have smooth and enjoyable journeys.

Seamless Online Booking and Journey Management via App: Booking your journey online has never been easier with our seamless app. In this digital age, travellers are looking for touchless technology to make their travel experience hassle-free. With IntrCity SmartBus, travellers from Gen Y and Z can not only book tickets online but also manage their entire journey through our user-friendly platform. Our commitment to providing top-notch online booking and journey management services is unparalleled. Plus, travellers can give feedback instantly, enhancing their overall customer experience.

Enhanced Security through Live Tracking Feature: The GPS tracking on every SmartBus allows passengers to track the bus and know where their loved ones are at all times. This is especially helpful for solo women and senior travellers who prioritise safety.

Insights and Reports Empower Operators for Better Journey Management: Operators who utilise SmartBus Mobility technology have an advantage over their competition. They can access analytical reports that assess how well their vehicles are performing, how efficiently their operations are running, and how effective they are on the routes they service. These detailed reports act as dashboards, allowing operators to improve different performance metrics like service costs, fuel usage, fleet usage, daily income, and maintenance costs.

Predictive Maintenance Forecasting: Each SmartBus is equipped with a device that can predict problems in advance and offer solutions before they occur. By being proactive, this helps to minimise unnecessary stops and unexpected breakdowns, leading to better use of resources and lowering maintenance expenses by half.