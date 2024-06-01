Digital payment frauds surge in India as UPI transactions skyrocket: RBI report

Digital payment fraud in India has witnessed a staggering surge, jumping more than fivefold to a record 14.57 billion rupees ($175 million) in the fiscal year ending March 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) annual report released Thursday.

This alarming increase coincides with India's rapid transformation into a digital payments powerhouse, fueled by the widespread adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) since its launch in 2016. UPI transactions have seen explosive growth, surging 137% in the past two years to reach a staggering 200 trillion rupees, as per RBI data.

Factors such as affordable internet access and greater financial inclusion have contributed to the widespread popularity of digital payments across the country. However, this growth has attracted the attention of fraudsters, who are increasingly targeting vulnerable users.

"The growing popularity of digital payments creates a bigger target for fraudsters," explained Nikhil Jois, head of growth at fraud detection platform Bureau. "Coupled with a lack of financial literacy and imprudent use of technology, a vast population is rendered vulnerable to such attacks. Fraudsters are getting sophisticated by the day, while financial institutions and fintechs, jostling for market share and growth, have loosened controls."

In response to this growing threat, the RBI has launched several high-profile awareness campaigns to educate consumers about financial fraud risks. These campaigns often feature prominent figures like Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who warns users to be cautious when making online transactions.

Despite these efforts, digital payments, including card and internet transactions, accounted for 10.4% of the total fraud amount in fiscal year 2024, a significant increase from 1.1% in the previous fiscal year. This highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures and greater user awareness to mitigate the risks associated with India's digital payment revolution.

UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface

It's an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions. Imagine a world where you can transfer money to anyone in India instantly, 24/7, using just their mobile phone number. That's precisely what UPI enables. It acts as a bridge between different banks, allowing seamless and secure money transfers.

Here's how it works:

Virtual Payment Address (VPA): Instead of using bank account details, UPI uses VPAs, like yourname@bankname, making transactions easier and more secure.

Mobile-First: UPI transactions are primarily initiated through mobile apps, making it incredibly convenient for users.

Real-Time Transactions: Money is debited and credited instantly, making it ideal for small and large transactions alike.

Benefits of UPI:

Instant and 24/7 availability: Transfer money anytime, anywhere.

Secure: Uses multiple layers of security, including MPIN and device authentication.

Interoperable: Works across various banks and payment apps.

Cost-Effective: Usually free or involves minimal transaction fees.

UPI has revolutionised the digital payments landscape in India and is slowly being accepted in countries around the world as well.