Donald Trump names Brendan Carr FCC Chairman, pledging a hard line on Big Tech and telecom policies

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Brendan Carr, a prominent critic of Big Tech and the Biden administration’s telecom policies, as the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Carr, who currently serves as the agency’s senior Republican member, is expected to bring a hard-line stance on free speech and regulatory policies as he assumes the role in the coming months.

Carr, 45, has been an outspoken opponent of broadband and spectrum policies under the Biden administration. He previously criticised the FCC’s decision to block $900 million in broadband subsidies for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, as well as the Commerce Department’s $42 billion broadband infrastructure program. In his new role, Carr has vowed to reshape the FCC’s focus to protect “free speech rights for everyday Americans.”

Carr’s appointment comes as Trump continues to push back against Big Tech and media organisations he perceives as biased. Last week, Carr sent letters to major tech companies including Meta, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft, accusing them of suppressing free speech. “The FCC must restore free speech rights,” Carr said in a statement, reflecting Trump’s broader agenda to hold tech giants accountable.

However, the announcement has drawn sharp criticism. Democratic Senator Ed Markey described Carr’s actions as “a regulator implicitly threatening private companies for their speech,” warning that the FCC under Trump risks becoming the “Federal Censorship Commission.”

Carr’s critiques have extended to major media networks as well. He previously condemned NBC for allowing then-Vice President Kamala Harris to appear on Saturday Night Live during the 2024 election cycle. Trump has also suggested that networks such as Disney’s ABC, Comcast’s NBC, and Paramount’s CBS could face regulatory scrutiny or risk losing their FCC licenses.

Carr’s track record suggests significant policy shifts at the FCC. He has called for loosening ownership limits on radio and TV stations, criticised net neutrality regulations reinstated by the Biden administration, and opposed federal mandates on digital discrimination rules, which he argues give the government excessive control over internet operations.

In 2022, Carr became the first FCC commissioner to visit Taiwan, solidifying his reputation as a strong critic of China and a proponent of stricter policies against Chinese telecom companies. He has been a vocal advocate for safeguarding national security through telecom oversight.

The National Association of Broadcasters praised Carr’s appointment, calling him “a steadfast leader in holding Big Tech accountable and supporting policies that allow local broadcasters to compete and thrive.”

Trump has positioned Carr as a “warrior for free speech” and a crucial player in his administration’s plans to reduce regulatory barriers. “Carr has fought against the regulatory lawfare that has stifled Americans’ freedoms and held back our economy,” Trump said in a statement.