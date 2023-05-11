'Don't trust it': Elon Musk launches encrypted DMs on Twitter but cautions against it

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced the launch of an early version of encrypted direct messages on the micro-blogging platform. The billionaire also highlighted the importance of secure communication while urging caution, Musk encouraged users to try out the new feature. The introduction of DMs comes one day after Musk announced the feature along with voice and video calls on Twitter. The latter feature is yet to be rolled out to users.

Elon Musk emphasized the need for strong privacy measures, stating that even under extreme circumstances, Twitter should not be able to access users' messages. In his previous tweet, Musk claimed that the real test of privacy is when even Musk can read the DMs of other users.

In a tweet, Musk said, " Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched. Try it, but don’t trust it yet."

How Does Encrypted Direct Messaging Work?

The latest version of Twitter apps for iOS, Android, and Web generates a unique pair of device-specific keys, known as a private and public key pair. Upon logging into Twitter on a new device or browser, the public key is automatically registered, while the private key remains exclusively on the user's device. Twitter claims this private key is never accessed by the platform. Additionally, a per-conversation key is used to encrypt the content of messages. The private-public key pairs facilitate secure exchange, according to Twitter.

Also read: Elon Musk says Twitter will soon get video and voice calling feature

Twitter claims to employ robust cryptographic schemes to encrypt every message, link, and reaction within an encrypted conversation. This encryption takes place before leaving the sender's device and remains intact while stored on Twitter's infrastructure. When the recipient's device receives the messages, they are decrypted for the user to read.

Open Source Implementation and Future Plans

Twitter aims to open source its implementation of encrypted direct messages and provide a comprehensive technical whitepaper later this year. The company plans to do so to allow more transparency and scrutiny of the technology behind it.

Also read: ‘WhatsApp cannot be trusted’: Elon Musk’s take on suspicious microphone use

Eligibility and Sending Encrypted Messages

To send and receive encrypted messages, certain conditions must be met:

Both the sender and recipient must be using the latest Twitter apps (iOS, Android, Web).

Both the sender and recipient must be verified users or affiliates of verified organizations.

The recipient should be following the sender, or they have had previous message exchanges or accepted a direct message request from the sender.

Sending an encrypted message is similar to sending an unencrypted one, with a toggle to enable "encrypted" mode. Users can select an eligible recipient, compose the message, and send it securely.

Differentiating Encrypted and Unencrypted Conversations

Encrypted conversations are visually distinguishable from unencrypted conversations through a lock icon badge displayed on the recipient's avatar. This badge appears in both the inbox and conversation views.

