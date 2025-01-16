Drake sues his label UMG, says Kendrick Lamar’s song ‘Not Like Us’ is defamatory and bot promoted

In a high-stakes legal battle, Drake has filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the label of defamation and negligence in connection with the release of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” The lawsuit claims the track falsely labels Drake as a paedophile and has endangered his life for corporate gain.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, alleges that UMG orchestrated a campaign to promote the controversial track through unethical practices, including streaming bots, payola, and influencer marketing. The complaint filed on Friday states:

“UMG chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists, publishing false allegations and amplifying them to create a viral sensation.”

The lawsuit details a series of violent incidents at Drake’s home following the track’s release, including a shooting that injured a security guard and multiple break-ins. According to Drake, these events were a direct result of UMG’s actions.

The suit suggests that UMG’s actions were motivated by its efforts to secure lucrative contracts with both Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Lamar’s short-term contract, the lawsuit claims, pushed UMG to demonstrate its ability to maximise sales, while Drake’s upcoming contract negotiations allegedly incentivised the label to devalue his brand.

“UMG was incentivised to gain leverage in negotiations with both Lamar and Drake, prioritizing its business interests over ethical practices,” the complaint states.

Lamar is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, with Drake’s legal team placing the blame solely on UMG for approving and promoting the track despite its allegedly false claims.

Drake vehemently denies the accusations made in the track, stating in the lawsuit: “Drake is not a paedophile. He has never engaged in any criminal acts whatsoever.”

The suit also revives allegations of UMG’s use of streaming bots and pay-for-play schemes to artificially boost the track’s popularity. A whistleblower cited in the complaint claimed to have been paid $2,500 to use bots to achieve millions of streams on Spotify within days of the song’s release.

In an emailed statement to The Verge, UMG dismissed the allegations as baseless, calling the lawsuit an attempt to suppress artistic expression. “The notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical,” said James Murtagh-Hopkins, a UMG spokesperson. UMG added that the company has invested significantly in Drake’s success and would vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.

Drake has enlisted Michael J. Gottlieb, known for representing high-profile clients in controversial cases.