Dream job for gamers! iQOO looking for Chief Gaming Officer, to be paid Rs 10 lakh for 6 months

iQOO is on the hunt for its first Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) who will be paid a sum of Rs 10 lakh for a six-month term. This exciting opportunity is aimed at young gaming enthusiasts under the age of 25, giving them a chance to transform their passion for gaming into a fulfilling and rewarding profession.

As the Chief Gaming Officer, the chosen candidate will collaborate closely with iQOO's leadership team, sharing gaming insights and contributing to the development of a complete smartphone package tailored specifically for gamers. This includes aspects such as gameplay, gaming style, presentation, and game interpretations. The CGO will also have the unique opportunity to work alongside top gamers and gaming communities across India, exchanging experiences and shaping the future of mobile gaming.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, expressed the brand's recognition of the immense passion and participation of GenZ in gaming. With their distinct preferences and influence, GenZ has the power to redefine the gaming and entertainment landscape. iQOO aims to lead the way in innovation and deliver thrilling gaming experiences to Indian gamers, with this initiative serving as a testament to their commitment to enhancing mobile gaming and nurturing aspiring talent in the industry.

Also read: Asus launches 13 new gaming laptops in India, price starts at Rs 1.05 lakhs

India's gaming industry witnessed unprecedented growth in 2022, with GenZ accounting for a remarkable 17% of global game downloads and boasting an astonishing 2 billion Monthly Active Users (MAUs). iQOO's initiative provides an exceptional opportunity for GenZ to embark on a journey as the brand's Chief Gaming Officer, opening doors for aspiring gamers to turn their passion into a profession.

This venture by iQOO aims to create a pathway for talented individuals to shape the future of mobile gaming. Participants can visit iQOO's official website or register on their Instagram handle, @iQOO India. The registration process is set to today.

Also read: Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition blocked by UK antitrust regulator