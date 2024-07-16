Dreametech D10s Plus Review: Smart robot vacuum on a budget

Dreametech continues its robot vacuum conquest with the D10s Plus, a mid-range offering aiming to strike a balance between affordability and automation. Landing in at just around Rs 32,000, it promises advanced AI navigation, a self-emptying dock, and mopping capabilities – a tempting proposition for those seeking relief from daily chores. But does it deliver on all fronts?

Design and Hardware: A Touch of Class

The D10s Plus embodies Dreametech's signature sleek aesthetic. The "posh grey" circular design and robust build quality exude a premium feel. At 14 inches in diameter, it comfortably navigates under most furniture. Three buttons on top offer quick control, alongside the prominent LiDAR dome that powers its navigation. A discreet flap reveals the dustbin, filter, and cleaning brush – though with the self-emptying dock, you'll rarely need to access these.

Flipping the robot over, we find a single side brush, a rubberised main brush roller, and the attachable mopping module. The latter doubles as a 140mL water tank, and while the mop attachment is secure, the hook-and-loop system makes replacement a bit fiddly. Finally, an AI-powered front camera complements the LiDAR system for obstacle identification.

The docking station echoes the robot's premium design, sporting the same grey finish in a compact 16 x 12 x 20-inch frame. The 4L dust bag is easily accessible through a top flap. However, the angled plastic receptacle for the damp mop, while space-saving, does make the docked robot look slightly off-kilter.

Cleaning Performance: Vacuuming Excels, Mopping Disappoints

The D10s Plus boasts a 5,000Pa suction power that makes short work of dust and debris. Four cleaning modes – silent, standard, strong, and turbo – cater to different needs and noise sensitivities. Impressively, the silent and standard modes are whisper-quiet, barely noticeable even during focused activities. The strong mode introduces a hum, while the turbo is best reserved for when you're out.

The bristleless rubber roller excels on both hard floors and carpets, effectively lifting dirt from rugs. The automatic carpet boost ensures thorough cleaning on these surfaces. While wall cleaning is decent, the D10s Plus struggles with corners and tight angles.

Sadly, the mopping function feels more like an afterthought. The manual setup – wetting the mop, and attaching it to the module – is cumbersome. The cleaning action itself is simply a damp wipe, lacking the pressure needed for stain removal. Worse, the same unwashed mop is used for the entire cleaning area, potentially spreading dirt.

The app allows control over mop dampness, but the small tank only covers around 650 square feet. Adjusting cleaning spacing and speed doesn't significantly improve stain removal. Carpet avoidance during mopping is manual, requiring you to pre-set no-mop zones.

Overall, the mopping is only suitable for a light daily refresh, not a deep clean. Consider it a bonus feature, not a replacement for a proper mop or a dedicated robotic floor scrubber.

Smart Navigation: AI Takes the Wheel

The D10s Plus shines with its AI-powered navigation and obstacle avoidance. LiDAR mapping is swift and accurate, automatically dividing your space into rooms. The front camera takes it a step further, identifying objects and suggesting room names. The app provides granular control over room divisions, virtual walls, and no-go zones.

A 3D map visualisation adds a touch of futuristic flair, and the ability to store multiple maps is a boon for multi-level homes or those taking the robot between locations. Cleaning sequences and preferences can be customized per room, allowing for specific suction and mop settings.

Navigation is flawless, with the robot confidently traversing the space without getting stuck. Targeted room cleaning works impeccably. The camera shines in obstacle avoidance, identifying and reporting everything from shoes to cables. It can differentiate objects like shoes, displaying their location on the map and even capturing a picture.

The camera doubles as a rudimentary security system, offering live viewing and a voice announcement to notify those within earshot when the monitoring mode is active. During testing, obstacle avoidance proved highly effective, with the robot deftly manoeuvring around objects and protecting cables from its hungry brushes.

Battery Life and Maintenance: Effortless Vacuuming, Fiddly Mopping

The 5,200mAh battery delivers a maximum runtime of 280 minutes on the lowest setting, with higher power modes still offering around 2 hours – sufficient for approximately 1,300 square feet. For larger areas, the robot automatically returns to the dock for recharging before resuming cleaning.

Vacuuming maintenance is practically non-existent. The self-emptying dock and the 4L dust bag, offering roughly two months of capacity, provide weeks of hassle-free cleaning. The bristleless rubber roller minimises hair tangles and simplifies cleaning.

However, the mopping system requires more attention. Manual washing and tank refills are routine tasks, and the mop itself quickly accumulates dirt, necessitating frequent washing. This level of manual intervention is a stark contrast to the vacuuming experience.

The Verdict: A Solid Vacuum, A So-So Mop

The Dreametech D10s Plus is a compelling choice for those seeking a capable robot vacuum with smart navigation at an appealing price. Its vacuuming performance is excellent, the navigation system is top-notch, and the self-emptying feature minimises maintenance.

However, the mopping function is a letdown, suitable only for superficial cleaning. If you're after a truly automated floor-washing experience, you'll need to look elsewhere.

Ultimately, the D10s Plus shines as a reliable, intelligent vacuum with minimal upkeep. If you can live with its limited mopping capabilities, it's a worthwhile investment for simplifying your floor cleaning routine.