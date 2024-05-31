Drone startup TechEagle secures funding from Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s VSS Investco, Inflection Point Ventures and more

TechEagle, a player in India's rapidly growing drone logistics market, has secured a fresh injection of capital in a bridge funding round co-led by Navam Capital and Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The round also saw participation from notable figures like Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma (via VSS Investco) and existing investors like Venture Catalysts.

This latest funding round signals strong investor confidence in TechEagle's vision of revolutionising last-mile delivery across India. With the backing of industry veterans like Tushar Jani (co-founder of BlueDart Express) and Ajoy Khanderia (founder of Gramin Healthcare), the company is well-positioned to scale its operations nationwide.

TechEagle specialises in Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, utilising its fleet of Made in India drones to execute autonomous deliveries. The company has already made significant inroads, boasting an impressive clientele that includes prestigious institutions like AIIMS, various state governments, and even the World Bank.

“Our vision at TechEagle is to revolutionise last-mile logistics with indigenous drone technology," says Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TechEagle. He emphasises the company's focus on expanding operations, launching higher payload drones, and solidifying its position as a leader in the Indian drone logistics landscape.

This funding comes at a pivotal moment for the drone delivery sector in India. Recent deregulation and government incentives are fueling rapid growth in the industry, with TechEagle poised to capitalise on the momentum.