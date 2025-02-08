DTDC enters rapid commerce with first dark store in Bengaluru aiming to improve 2-4 hour and same-day services

DTDC is making a strategic leap into rapid commerce by launching 2 to 4-hour rapid deliveries and same-day delivery services. The company has taken a major step towards transforming last-mile logistics by opening its first Dark Store in Bengaluru, which will serve as a hyperlocal fulfilment centre to expedite deliveries for businesses and consumers.

The initiative aims to empower direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and social commerce sellers, enabling them to provide faster and more efficient order fulfilment. By leveraging its extensive logistics network and advanced technology, DTDC seeks to redefine delivery speed and reliability in India’s growing e-commerce market.

DTDC has been a key player in next-day delivery services, but with this expansion, the company is stepping into the ultra-fast delivery segment, which has seen increasing demand in India’s fast-paced digital economy. The company plans to scale up its rapid delivery operations across the country, making quick fulfilment solutions available to a wider customer base.

Subhasish Chakraborty, Founder & Chairman and Managing Director, DTDC Express Ltd., highlighted the significance of this move stating, "This announcement marks a significant milestone in DTDC’s journey and strengthens our commitment to driving growth in the rapidly evolving logistics and commerce sectors. Our goal is to meet the increasing demand in rapid commerce, positioning us as a key player in shaping the future of delivery services in India."

The company has strategically launched its first Dark Store in Bengaluru, a city known for its thriving e-commerce ecosystem. The facility is expected to streamline hyperlocal fulfilment and support businesses that require faster turnaround times.

Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd., emphasised the importance of Bengaluru as a launchpad stating, We are excited to launch our first dark store in Bengaluru, a pivotal e-commerce hub, where we will serve the growing needs of emerging brands and businesses. With this initiative, DTDC is poised to redefine logistics solutions and cater to the evolving demands of the digital marketplace."