Duolingo embraces AI and music at Duocon 2024: Unveils video call, adventures, piano course, and more

Duolingo, the world's leading language learning platform, has unveiled a series of innovative features and partnerships at its annual conference, Duocon 2024. The announcements highlight the company's commitment to leveraging AI for immersive learning experiences and expanding its foray into music education.

AI-Powered Video Call with Lily

Duolingo Max subscribers can now engage in realistic, AI-powered conversations with Lily, one of Duolingo's beloved characters, through the new Video Call feature. This interactive tool simulates natural dialogue, adapts to the learner's skill level, and helps build confidence in real-world communication.

"Our mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. We believe the best way to do that is by continuously pushing the boundaries of technology,” said Luis von Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Duolingo. “With new AI-powered features like Video Call and Adventures, we're creating new, immersive ways to practice languages and build confidence."

Video Call is currently available for Duolingo Max subscribers learning English, Spanish, and French.

Adventures: Immersive Exploration Game

Duolingo also introduced Adventures, a game-like experience that immerses learners in the Duolingo universe. Users can explore dynamic settings, interact with characters like Oscar and Lily, and apply their language skills to realistic scenarios.

Expanding Music Education

Duolingo is expanding its music education offerings with a new partnership with Loog, a leading manufacturer of beginner-friendly musical instruments. The collaboration brings a compact digital piano designed specifically for the Duolingo Music course. With Duolingo’s partnership with Sony Music, learners can now play along to popular songs from their favourite artists.

The Duolingo x Loog Piano is available for pre-order at store.duolingo.com for $249.

Jon Batiste Joins Duocon

Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste participated in a conversation at Duocon, sharing his insights on the intersection of music, language, and culture.

Duolingo's latest innovations demonstrate its dedication to making language and music learning more engaging, accessible, and effective for its global community of learners.