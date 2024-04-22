Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle pays tribute to planet's diverse landscapes

On World Earth Day 2024, Google Doodle paid a tribute to the Earth's natural beauty with splendid aerial shots from various global locations. The Doodle's one-minute video gave an insight into the careful selection of these breathtaking nature pictures, turning Google's logo into an emblem of Earth Day's importance.

Google Doodles, recognised for their brief changes to the search engine's logo, are crucial in celebrating international themes, including holidays, notable dates, and influential figures' societal contributions.

The Doodle highlighted significant locations such as the Turks and Caicos Islands, Scorpion Reef National Park in Mexico, Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland, Jaú National Park in Brazil, the Great Green Wall in Nigeria, and Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves in Australia. Each location is committed to preserving biodiversity, natural resources, and endangered species.

Earth Day 2024 is a worldwide appeal for environmental protection, stressing the significance of conservation initiatives and sustainable practices for a healthier planet and a brighter future. This year's theme, 'Planet vs Plastics,' highlights the severe problem of plastic pollution and calls for a 60 per cent reduction in total plastic production by 2040, as recommended by EARTHDAY.ORG.

Google's Earth Day 2024 Doodle not only applauds the Earth's natural beauty but also underscores the continuous efforts and commitment of individuals, communities, and governments worldwide to protect our environment for future generations.