Google introduces new updates in Maps and Search to promote sustainable travel

Google has announced several new features for its Maps and Search applications to encourage sustainable commuting and traveling. The tech giant is introducing a feature in Maps that will display public transit or walking routes alongside driving directions if the travel times are similar. This feature, expected to roll out in the coming weeks, will be available in more than fifteen cities worldwide, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Montreal, Paris, Rome and Sydney.

Google is also extending a Search feature to provide information on long-distance bus and train routes. Users can view schedules, ticket prices, and booking links directly on the search results page. This feature currently supports trains in 38 countries and long-distance bus routes in 15 countries.

To promote eco-friendly alternatives to air travel, Google will soon suggest train routes when users search for flights. Furthermore, Google Flights already enables users to view estimated emissions for almost every flight and filter by lower-emitting options, powered by the Travel Impact Model (TIM) published in 2022.

Google is also making TIM estimates accessible via a developer API, a Google Sheets add-on, and a calculator on the TIM website.

