scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Google introduces new updates in Maps and Search to promote sustainable travel

Feedback

Google introduces new updates in Maps and Search to promote sustainable travel

Google has introduced new features in its Maps and Search to promote sustainable travel. The updates will help users find convenient public transit and walking routes, see alternatives to air travel, and better understand the estimated emissions of flights.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Google Maps EV Google Maps EV

Google has announced several new features for its Maps and Search applications to encourage sustainable commuting and traveling. The tech giant is introducing a feature in Maps that will display public transit or walking routes alongside driving directions if the travel times are similar. This feature, expected to roll out in the coming weeks, will be available in more than fifteen cities worldwide, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Montreal, Paris, Rome and Sydney.

Related Articles

Google is also extending a Search feature to provide information on long-distance bus and train routes. Users can view schedules, ticket prices, and booking links directly on the search results page. This feature currently supports trains in 38 countries and long-distance bus routes in 15 countries.

To promote eco-friendly alternatives to air travel, Google will soon suggest train routes when users search for flights. Furthermore, Google Flights already enables users to view estimated emissions for almost every flight and filter by lower-emitting options, powered by the Travel Impact Model (TIM) published in 2022.

Google is also making TIM estimates accessible via a developer API, a Google Sheets add-on, and a calculator on the TIM website.

New features introduced in Google:  

  • See public transit and walking suggestions next to driving routes in Maps.
  • Find long-distance train and bus routes with schedules and ticket prices in Search.
  • Compare flight emissions and filter by lower-emitting options in Google Flights.
  • Access flight emissions estimates through a developer API, Google Sheets add-on and calculator.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement